Sharon Logan (March 3, 1940 – March 9, 2018)

Sharon Logan, 78, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming, Mrs. Logan was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 42 years and former resident of British Columbia, Canada she died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on March 3, 1940 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of David Lyle Anderson and Laurena Pearl Stewart.

Mrs. Logan attended school in Green River, Wyoming and graduated from Green River High School with the class of 1958. She attended Western Wyoming Community College and received her associates in computer programming.

She married Floyd Edward Logan in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 13, 1958 they later divorced. He preceded her in death on May 2016.

Mrs. Logan was employed at Church and Dwight for over twenty years as the payroll clerk.

She was a member of the LDS Church.

Her interest included reading, church and her family.

Survivors include her son, Darryl Logan and wife Myrna of Centennial, Colorado, two daughters Tammy Perry and husband Rick of Green River, Wyoming, Kim Smith and husband James of Salt Lake City, Utah, two brothers, David Anderson II of Green River, Wyoming and Bruce Anderson and wife Barbara of Colorado, two sisters, Eutona Harris and husband Glen of Orem, Utah and Cleone Haughey of Green River, Wyoming, four grandchildren, Stephanie, Anthony, Kristi and Jackie, three great-grandchildren, Alexa, Natalie and Axl.

She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Vickie Lee.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the McKinnon Cemetery. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com