Sharon Sullivan (April 20, 1947 – September 2, 2017)

Sharon Sullivan, 70, of Medicine Bow, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was born April 20, 1947 in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Henry and Dorothy Sullivan. Sharon graduated High School from Medicine Bow in 1965 and was recently elected Councilwoman for the town of Medicine Bow.

She worked most of her career as a Traffic Dispatcher at FMC in Rock Springs. Other jobs included working for the FBI, as a Gas Attendant for her father, Waitress, Campground Host, and other jobs at Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Her interests included playing cards, dominos, and bingo with friends and family; camping; vacationing; enjoying the scenery of Yellowstone and the Tetons; and trips to WalMart.

Survivors include niece Tammy Moyer and her daughter Crystal with companion Adolfo of Rock Springs; and niece Linda Gustafson and husband Carl of El Cajon, CA and their daughter Stevie Campbell and husband Nick of Ogden, UT. Also, step-children Dawn McMillan Larsen and husband Ernie; Ron McMillan, Jr.; Rob McMillan; and Davey McMillan as well as step-grandchildren Jason Wilkinson, Aaron Bradshaw, Jessica Bradshaw McClure, and Bobbi Heyborne. Also, survived by 7 step-great grandchildren and numerous step-nieces and step-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Dorothy Sullivan; sister Joyce Macy and brother-in-law Robert Macy; and infant brother; husband Ron McMillan, Sr.; step-daughter Kim McMillan Bradshaw; step-son Scott McMillan; step-nephew Chris Macy; and grand-nephew Levi Zanetti.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Senior Center, 520 Utah Street, in Medicine Bow, WY.