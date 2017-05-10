Shirley Anne Kelley (January 2, 1945 – May 6, 2017)

Shirley Anne Kelley, 72, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017 at home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of the Bridger Valley and Arizona.

She was born on January 2, 1945 in St. Mary’s, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene Cole and Dorothy Marie Downing Cole.

Mrs. Kelley attended schools in Arizona and graduated from high school. She also attended a trade school for one year.

She was married to Michael Kelley on May 20, 1995 at Soda Lake, Wyoming.

Mrs. Kelley was employed as a bus driver for the School District #1 and retired in 2009.

Her interests included spending time with her family, gardening, attending Christian womens club, animals, boating, fishing, playing darts, gambling, betting on horses and eating chocolates.

She is survived by her husband Michael Kelley of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sons; Wayne Mahue, Dennis Boulware and Wade Colvin Jr. all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother Bill Cole of Mesa, Arizona, one sister Melissa Confer and husband Bob of Riverton, Wyoming, six grandchildren; Chad Mahue, Garrett Mahue, Jaken Colvin, Zayden Colvin all of Rock Springs, Shawn Linch and Shannon Linch of Riverton, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Dalene Linch Fry and several siblings.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com