Shirley Gasperetti (January 1, 1930 – September 17, 2018)

Shirley Gasperetti, 88, of Reliance, Wyoming passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A longtime resident of Reliance and former resident of Saudi Arabia, Mrs. Gasperetti died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on January 1, 1930 in West Frankfurt, Illinois. She was the daughter of John Meeks and Annie Laura Stewart Meeks.

Shirley was employed at Yellowstone Wholesale as a receptionist and secretary for fifteen years and retired in 1994.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the women’s church group. She enjoyed tennis, playing bridge and reading.

Survivors include one son John Gasperetti of Reliance, Wyoming and one daughter Susan Hollingsworth Gasperetti of Denver, Colorado; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister and her youngest son Charles Gasperetti.

Cremation will take place and there are no services at her request.

