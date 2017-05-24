Shirley Jean Simpson (October 7, 1928 – May 24, 2017)

Shirley Jean Simpson, 88, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a life time resident of Rock Springs and died following a sudden illness.

She was born October 7, 1928 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Barney DeCora and Hannah Harris DeCora.

Mrs. Simpson attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1946. She also attended nursing school at the University of Wyoming.

She was married to Eugene Paoli at Rock Springs, Wyoming and together they had three children. They later divorced.

Mrs. Simpson had been employed as a secretary by Sweetwater County School District #1 for twenty-three years and she retired in June 1994.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included spending time with family, she was an expert seamstress, enjoyed needlework, she loved having company, going to breakfast at the Outlaw on Sunday, telling stories, she also loved to read and spend time at the cabin in Boulder , Wyoming

She is survived by her companion of thirty six years George Fech; two sons Douglas Eugene Paoli and wife Sharrie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, David Barney Paoli and wife Joanie of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter Debra Jean Scott and husband Darell; one brother James R. DeCora and wife Ann of Long Beach, California; ten grandchildren Shane Paoli, Shannon Anderson, Quinn Oaks, Alex Oaks, Sara Wisniewski, Katy Paoli, Daniel Paoli, Robbie Hale, Jeremy Hale, and James Scott; eighteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Eugene Paoli, one son in infancy Eugene Paoli, Jr. ,one grandson Joey Hale and one granddaughter Amie Scott.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the Vase Funeral Chapel one hour prior to services.

The family of Shirley Jean Simpson will be receiving friends and family at her home, 416 “E” Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family of Shirley Jean Simpson respectfully requests donations in her memory be given to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at http://www.vasefuneralhomes.com/