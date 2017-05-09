Sonny M. Sikich (November 25, 1925 – May 6, 2017)

Rock Springs – Sonny M. Sikich, 91, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the home of his daughter in Boulder, WY.

He was born November 25, 1925 in Rock Springs, the son of Joseph Sikich and Mary Knezovich Sikich. Sonny attended schools in Rock Springs.

He married Josephine V. Brewer August 13, 1956 in Evanston, WY. She preceded him in death on August 24, 2008.

Sonny worked for Sweetwater Road and Bridge for 25 years retiring in 1990. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, his family, and rock hunting.

Survivors include his son Warren Sikich of Pinedale; daughters Tammy Roysdon of Phoenix, AZ, and Joy Erramouspe of Boulder, WY.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, family request that donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite # 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

