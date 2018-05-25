Stephen Dee Kiehm (September 26, 1959-May 23, 2018)

Stephen Dee Kiehm, 58, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Kiehm was born on September 26, 1959, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Louis Leonard Kiehm and Helen Combe.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and is a 1978 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Kiehm married Sandy J. McGuire on May 12, 1985, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and they later divorced.

He worked as a body mechanic for Rock Springs Auto Body for 42 years.

Mr. Kiehm enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, great outdoors, and working.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen Kiehm of Rock Springs, Wyoming, John Lusch of Saratoga, Wyoming, Tanya Face of Ionia, Michigan, three brothers, Doug Kiehm of Maine, Donny Kiehm of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Louis Kiehm of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister, Alicia Jones of Riverton, Utah, five grandchildren, Jolie Lusch, Nate Lusch, Ryan Lusch, Dominic Hardin, Adonis Face, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Lenny Kiehm.

Following cremation services are pending.