Stevan Smith (October 14, 1950 – April 25, 2018)

Stevan Smith, 67, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Farson, Wyoming.

He was born on October 14, 1950, the son of George Samuel Smith and Melva Marie Fiscus Smith.

Mr. Smith attended schools in Farson, Wyoming and was a graduate of Farson High School with the class of 1967. He attended Western Wyoming Community College and received his associate’s degree.

He married Patti Kay Evanoff in Manila, Utah on June 27, 1968.

Mr. Smith was self-employed as an electrician at Taylor Electric.

His interests included Fishing, NASCAR, grandchildren and going to the movies.

Survivors include his mother , Melva Smith, wife, Patti Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons Stevan Smith and wife Denyse of Hixson, Tennessee and Mickey Smith and his wife Meagan of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters Jennifer Hale and husband Robbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kristi Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three brothers, Ronald Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming, David Smith of Big Piney, Wyoming, Gene Smith of Farson, Wyoming, two sisters Dorothy Hurd and husband Dale of St. George, Utah and Rose Bennett, four grandchildren Ashley Mooneyham and husband Justin, Zac Smith, Dillon Hale, Tanith Smith and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father George Smith

The family of Stevan Smith respectfully request donations in his memory be made to the Salt Lake City VA Fisher House, 690 Valdez Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84148.

Following cremation private family services will be held at a later date,

