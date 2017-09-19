Steven Robert Smith was born on April 10th in Rapid City, SD, 1957. He moved to Rock Springs in 1973, graduated from Rock Springs HS in 1975. He was a dedicated employee at WWCC for 17 years. He was a beloved father and friend and will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his mother Delores Smith, sister Michelle Smith, daughter Stormy Smith, special friend Elizabeth Floyd, her daughter Isabella Loudin and good friend Barbara Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Smith and brother Gregory Smith.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Inurnment will take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.