Susie Medina (March 3, 1966-April 14, 2018)

Susie Medina, 52, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018, surrounded by family at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Ms. Medina was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness.

Ms. Medina was born March 3, 1966, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Aurelio Medina and Jennie Vigil Medina.

She attended school in Green River, Wyoming and a graduate of Green River High School with the class of 1984.

She was employed by TaTa Chemical as a human resource person for fourteen years.

Her interests included spending time with family especially with her son Matthew, camping, fishing, traveling and watching various cooking channels.

Survivors include her mother, Jennie Medina of Green River, Wyoming, her son Matthew Medina of Green River, Wyoming, one brother Jerry Medina and wife Jessica of Standsbury, Utah, three sisters, Glory Enloe and husband Craig of Green River, Wyoming, Lorraine Medina of Green River, Wyoming and Loretta Andrews and husband Dale of Billings, Montana, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Aurelio Medina, her fiancé, Michael Schall and one niece Erica Andrews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Monday, April 23, 2018, at the church. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday and one hour prior to the rosary on Monday.