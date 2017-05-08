Sylvia Louise Harns (June 21, 1931 – May 6, 2017.

Farson – Sylvia Harns, age 85, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Born June 21, 1931 in Rock Springs, WY, she was the daughter of the late John T and Mary Radosevich. She graduated from Rock Springs high school in 1949. Sylvia married the late William Lee Harns on December 17, 1950. They made their life together ranching and farming in Farson, Wyoming with a short time period in Boulder, Wyoming. They raised six children.

Sylvia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing and generously made her family many treasured quilts. She had a reputation as a wonderful cook and baked delightful treats that will be greatly missed. She also took pleasure in playing cards with friends, reading, gardening, and spending time outdoors. In addition to being a ranch wife, Sylvia worked as secretary for the Eden Valley Irrigation District for many years. She and Lee were very active members of Wyoming Farm Bureau.

After retiring from ranching, Sylvia and Lee lived in Riverton and then returned to Farson in their later years. She is survived by daughters Lorna (Carmen) Bria , Marlee Jones and Amy McWhorter: sons Steve (Valinda) Harns, Bill (Nancy) Harns and Chris (Carolyn) Harns. Nineteen grandchildren, forty great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild: one sister Janice Meeks: three brothers Fred Radosevich, John (Jan) Radosevich, and George Radosevich. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her sister Mary, and her granddaughter Kayla.

Services for Sylvia will be conducted at 5:00 pm Thursday, May 11th, 2017 at the Eden Valley Community Center with viewing starting at 4:00 pm. A holy rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America by calling (866)232-8484 and donate in memory of Sylvia Harns or Best Home Health Hospice 637 Front St. Evanston, WY 82930.

