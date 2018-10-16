Terry Max Bate (November 10, 1943-October 14, 2018)

Rock Springs – Terry Max Bate, 74, of Rock Springs, passed away at his home October 14, 2018 after a short illness.

He was born November 10, 1943 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of Harvey Earl Bate and Virginia Nellie Chambers Bate.

He graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He joined the US Air Force and later served a four year apprenticeship at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, WA. He later was employed as an independent welder.

Terry married Ginger Wilkerson Bate on August 5, 1965 in Idaho Falls, ID.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, gardening and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Ginger Bate of Rock Springs; son Terry A. Bate of Rock Springs; daughter Sheila Bate Perez of Nampa, ID; brother in-laws Clayton Wilkerson and wife Tamara of Rock Springs and Michael Wilkerson and wife Susan of Iona, ID; nephews that they both raised, Bill Wilkerson of Rock Springs and Terry Balla of Bend, OR; grandchildren Stephen Perez, Alexander Perez, Dominic Perez, Kyra Bate, Brittany Bate and James Bate.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Virginia Bate, brother Lauren Paul, sister Jenny Betts, brother in-laws Bill, Leonard and Eldon Wilkerson, sister in-laws Renae Balla and Joy Petersen.

In lieu of flowers his family requests donations be sent to the Chapter 12 D.A.V that helps local veterans, 1104 Converse Ct., Rock Springs, WY. You can also donate to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, WY.

At his request, private family services will be held.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.