Thomas Guy Ames (January 10, 1943 – April 26, 2017)

Thomas Guy Ames was born January 10, 1943, to Thomas “Patrick” and Helen Ames in Greybull WY. Raised in Cody WY and Midland TX Tom graduated High School in Midland TX with the class of 1961. He attended college at Texas A & M where he learned vet skills and horseshoeing.

On Dec. 30, 1964, he married Sharon Collins in Sheridan WY. He adopted her two boys Monte Ames and Jeff Ames. They had two children Stephanie Ames and Thomas “Dean” Ames. The family returned to Cody WY, where Tom worked as a hunting guide in the North Fork Crandall Creek area. They later separated.

Since 1978, Tom started his own business, Roadrunner Welding, as a rig welder, and was self employed until he retired. He took great pride in his work and was able to travel throughout the states as a pipeliner.

In 1991, Tom met Lisa Piernick, they were married Oct. 20, 2002, at Big Rock Candy Mountain, UT. They had two children Chance Ames and Shelby Ames. The family resided in Pavillion, WY and then later moved to Big Piney, WY.

Tom lived by the code of the west, and practiced those values every day. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed his horses and you could always find him behind the chutes at a rodeo telling “stories”. He was a devoted father,and loving husband who spent most of his time traveling with his younger children all over Wyoming to Jr, High and High School Rodeos.

Survivors include four sons Monte Ames, Jeff Ames, Dean Ames (wife Ashley) all of Dallas TX: Chance Ames of Big Piney, WY; two daughters Stephanie Ames of Dallas, TX and Shelby Ames of Rock Springs, WY.; former wife and loyal companion Lisa Ames of Rock Springs, WY; One brother Richard Ames (wife Katy) of Spokane, WA; Cousins Bonnie Brown (husband Gary) of Cody, WY: Penny Caines (husband Tom) of Shoshoni, WY ; Jim Wilson of Shell, WY ; Yvonne Kinkade of Cheyenne, WY and The Preator Family

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, a celebration of Tom’s Life will be held Saturday May 20th, 2017 will be conducted at the Community Congregational Church, 410 Black Ave, Big Piney, Wyoming.

