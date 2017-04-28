Thomas Issec Thornock (August 16, 1943 – April 25, 2017)

Granger, WY – Thomas Issec Thornock, 73, of Granger, WY, passed away unexpectedly April 25, 2017 at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born on August 16, 1943 in Montpelier, ID, to Lamar Isaac and Rose Urinda Branson Thornock. He grew up in Sage, WY and attended school in Cokeville, WY where he later graduated from high school. After high school, Tom lived in Evanston and Rock Springs.

In 1973, Tom moved to Granger, WY where he later met Donita Kizzire. They were sealed in the Jordan River LDS Temple on January 18, 1992. He worked at the trona mines, drove a snow plow for several years for Wyoming Highway Department, and was later a fuel attendant supervisor at Little America, WY until his retirement.

After his retirement, Tom enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, building things, and 4-wheeler riding with his daughter Becca.

Tom was an act member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Granger Branch Presidency, taught Sunday School, Primary, and High Priest lessons, and was also a Home Teacher.

Survivors include his wife Donita; one son Billy (Maureen); 2 daughters Dayna Thornock Keim (Scott) and Becca Thornock; 2 step-sons Matt (Genee) and Joe (Annette) Eggleston; 4 brothers Sid, Richard, Chris and Marlin; 4 sisters Cleone, Linda, Roseanne and Margaret; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Norman Thornock and step-daughter Emma Eggleston Playle.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Green River LDS 1st & 3rd Ward Chapel, 1000 W 4th N, Green River. Friends may call 6-8 pm Thursday and Friday one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment will take place at the Lyman Cemetery, Lyman, WY.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.