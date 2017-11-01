Thomas J. Thomas (October 19, 1928-October 30, 2017)

Thomas J. Thomas, 89, passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Thomas was born on October 2, 1928 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of James Thomas and Fannie “Tanny” Jelouchan.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1946 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Thomas married Shirley Kaumo on October 19, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2004.

He was a self-employed business owner of Tom’s Wyoming Glass for over 60 years.

Mr. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family, especially grandchildren, relaxing at their cabin in Pinedale, fishing, hunting, and gambling.

Survivors include one son, Tommy Thomas of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Julie Banks Babel and husband Don of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Toni Crouch and husband Kevin of Brentwood, California, one brother, Scotty Thomas and wife Mona of Rock Springs, Wyoming, nine grandchildren; Chad Banks, Kandi Pendleton and husband Brad, Casey Wegenke and husband Scott, Tiffany McClure and husband Casey, Shaun Thomas and wife Jacqui, Ashley Potter and husband Jeremy, Scott Thomas, Troy Thomas, Kaycee Thomas, seventeen great-grandchildren; Zack Pendleton, Chase Pendleton, Katie Banks, Grace Banks, Hadley Banks, Mikaila Wegenke, Luke Wegenke, Kendall McClure, Bailey McClure, Addison McMclure, Bella Thomas, Jack Thomas, Jayce Potter, Prezlee Potter, Peyton Potter, Wyatt Martinez and Waylon Martinez, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Fannie Thomas, wife Shirley Thomas, one brother Jimmy Thomas, son-in-law Jack Banks, and other extended family.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 6, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com