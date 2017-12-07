Thomas “Tom” Edward Freuler (November 26, 1952-December 5, 2017)

Thomas “Tom” Edward Freuler, 65, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 28 years and a former resident of North Carolina.

Mr. Freuler was born on November 26, 1952 in Tarboro, North Carolina, the son of Thomas Edward Freuler and Jean Elizabeth Price.

He attended schools in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina and was a 1970 graduate of Myrtle Beach High School.

Mr. Freuler married Rita Coates on September 2, 1970 in North Carolina.

He was a self-employed franchise business owner of Golden Corral for 28 years.

Mr. Freuler enjoyed spending time with his family, pool leagues, and working. He was a member of the Wyoming Restaurant and Hotel Association, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, and received a distinguished citizen award.

Survivors include his wife Rita Freuler of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son, Thomas Freuler III and wife Summer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter, Michelle Rine of Red Oak, North Carolina, three sisters; Vicki Williams of St. Petersburg, Florida, Kathy Hatchell of St. Petersburg, Florida, Lisa Guill of Tarboro, North Carolina, seven grandchildren; Dalton, Korie, Kenadi, Siarra, Savanna, Oakleigh, Logan, two great-grandchildren; Maddox and Haidyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the Assembly of God Church, 2191 Century Blvd., Rock Springs, Wyoming. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to services.

