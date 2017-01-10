Thomas William, “Tom” Harris, Beloved Father, Papa and friend, 68, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 in Utah following a sudden illness. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past thirty five years and former resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was born October 4, 1948 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of William Claude Harris and Marjorie Given Harris.

Thomas attended schools in Colorado Springs, Colorado and graduated from the Coronado High School with the class of 1966.

He enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years in Vietnam.

Thomas married Dianna Suggs on October 10, 1975 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and they later divorced.

He was employed as a Shift Supervisor by Pacific Corporation for over twenty years.

Thomas was a volunteer for the Green River Fire Department. He was very passionate about serving Veterans in the community and was a dedicated member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, FOE Eagles #2350 and VFW#2321.

His interests included spending time with family, riding his Harley, camping and fishing. He had an avid love for all animals and loved bringing goodies to his grandchildren.

He made friends with everyone he met and brought laughter wherever he went. He will always be remembered as a gentle kind spirit who gave freely from the heart.

Survivors include two daughters, Sarah Cowan and husband James of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Jessica Harris of Pinedale, Wyoming, eight grandchildren and also his special friend and caregiver Dianna Suggs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Hall, 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Military honors and graveside services will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com