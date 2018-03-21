Tom Nisbet (November 8, 1972-March 12, 2018)

Rock Springs – Tom Nisbet, 45, of Rock Springs passed away March 12, 2018 of injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born November 8, 1972 in Mitchell, South Dakota.

He was a loving father and most of all a hero figure to his son and three daughters. He will be missed dearly and remembered in good memories.

Cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date.

