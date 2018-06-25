Trenton Gene Hanson (November 6, 1938-May 30, 2018)

Trenton Gene Hanson, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at his daughter’s home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family. He was a resident of Green River for the past two and a half years and is a former resident of North Eastern, Washington, and Alaska

Mr. Hanson was born on November 6, 1938, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Harold Hanson and Ruth Carmichael.

He attended schools in Madison, Wisconsin and was a 1956 graduate of the Monona Eastside High School.

Mr. Hanson served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He volunteered for the Special Olympics for 15 years and was the Mayor of Metaline, Washington for five years.

He enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren, traveling, shopping, cars, cooking, wildlife, fishing, motorbikes, and baking.

Survivors include, four sons; Steve Hanson of Anchorage, Alaska, Ron Hanson and wife Wendy of Elko, Nevada, Erin Hanson and wife Melissa of Spokane, Washington, Jake Hanson and wife Katie of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, one daughter; Megan Roybal and husband JoJo of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers; Teri Hanson and wife Geri of Madison, Wisconsin, Gary Hanson of Madison, Wisconsin, three sisters; Nancy Hunter of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Sandy Miller of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Genne Bankers of Madison, Wisconsin, twelve grandchildren, many close friends, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins,

Mr. Hanson was preceded in death by his parents, one brother-in-law, Daryl Hunter, two sons; Scott Hanson, Rick Hanson, step-mother, Geraldine Hanson, and step-father, Vince Moren.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com