Valerie Ruth Meronk (February 6, 1954 – March 20, 2018)

Valerie Ruth Meronk, 64, of Rock Springs, passed away on March 20, 2018 at the University of Utah Medical Center after a sudden illness.

She was born February 6, 1954 in Phelps, Wisconsin, the daughter of Thomas Victor and Henrietta Vugrinec.

Valerie attended Eagle River High School and graduated with the class of 1972. She married Theodore Meronk October 11, 1975 in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Valerie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband Theodore; her two sons, Nathan Meronk and wife Hava of Omaha, Nebraska, and Dan Meronk and wife Heather of Green River, WY; mother Henrietta Vugrinec of Rock Springs; brothers Jim Vugrinec of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Tom Vugrinec of Rock Springs; sister Laurel Ensign of Rock Springs; grandchildren Keanu, Bronson, Teah, Sage and Grey; four nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Victor Vugrinec, nephew Thomas Vugrinec and brother-in-law Herb Dickman.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway St., Rock Springs. Rev. Emilio Cabrara will be officiating.

