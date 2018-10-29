Valerio John Fermelia (July 6, 1937-October 9, 2018)

Valerio John Fermelia of Vancouver, Washington died October 9, 2018 in his home. He was born in Hannah, Wyoming on July 6, 1937. He was the oldest son of John and Annie Fermelia and grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming. John loved learning and earned a bachelor’s from the University of Wyoming in Industrial Engineering before entering the Army in 1963. After his enlistment, he moved to San Francisco and worked for Montgomery Wards. While working there he earned a Masters in Industrial Engineering at San Francisco State University before moving to the east coast where he met and married Linda Wallace Fermelia. While living on the east coast, he earned an additional Masters degree in Business at University of Chicago while working for Spiegel.

John and Linda moved frequently and lived in many different states. They spent their 44 years of marriage in places like Virginia Beach and Roanoke, Virginia. He spent the last few years of his career as the Chief Operating Officer for Lillian Vernon in White, Plains New York. In 2001, John retired and they moved to Vancouver, Washington to be closer to his aging mother and family.

John is survived by his brother Arthur (Ruth) Fermelia of Rock Springs, Wyoming and his sister Anita (Gary) Laing of Clatskanie, Oregon. He has 2 nephews Matthew Fermelia and Dr. Richard Fermelia and 3 nieces Susan Hopkins, Lori Studer and Teri Falor. He also has many great nieces and nephews.

His memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on October 25, 2018 at Holy Redeemer Church in Vancouver, Washington. He and his wife’s ashes will then also be interned at Willamette National Cemetery in Clackamas, Oregon following the services. Family and friends are encouraged to attend.