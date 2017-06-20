Valgean Raddon (November 8, 1944 – June 16, 2017)

Valgean Raddon, 72, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, June 16, 2017 at her home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Raddon died following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on November 8, 1944 in Cedar City, Utah, the daughter of Val Marvin and Evelyn Webb Jones.

Mrs. Raddon attended school in West Valley, Utah and was a 1963 graduate of the Granger High School with honors . She also attended and graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Science. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

She married William “Bill” Raddon on April 30, 1982 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Raddon was employed as a Laboratory Technician at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for twenty-six years and retired in 2007.

Her interests included spending time with her family, gardening, quilting and bicycling. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and hiking. She was an avid outdoorsman and loved her dog.

Survivors include her husband Bill Raddon of Rock Springs; her mother Evelyn Jones of Smithfield, Utah; two sons Jeffrey Swenson and wife Paula of Pace, Florida and Lee Swenson and wife Tammy of Cora, Wyoming; three daughters Laura McKee and husband Ed of Rock Springs, Margaret Murphy and husband Kevin of Colstrip, Montana and Kristine Quinn and husband Thomas of Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming; one brother Bruce Jones and wife Elaine of West Valley City, Utah; five sisters Carrol Byrd and husband Les of Layton, Utah, Beverly Graetz and husband Gary of Smithfield, Utah, Kathaleen Brock of Dunlap, Tennessee, Vilate Fields and husband Jeff of Arrey, New Mexico and Deloris Halton and husband Ron of West Valley City, Utah; fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and one grandson David Southerland.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Episcopal Church of Holy Communion, Corner of “A” and 2nd Streets, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church, one hour prior to services.

The family of Valgean Raddon respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County. 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or www.myhsc.org.V