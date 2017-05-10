Viola Augusta Bartz Henne (October 28, 1924 – May 10, 2017)

Viola Henne passed away peacefully in Bismarck, North Dakota with her family around her on May 10, 2017.

She was born in Coleharbor, North Dakota on October 28, 1924, the daughter of William and Cora Bartz. She lived most of her life in the area around Coleharbor and McClusky, North Dakota.

She married Lee Smith on July 3, 1947, and they had two daughters. They later divorced, and she Married Adolph Henne on May 29, 1958. They had two daughters and a son. Adolph preceded her in death on March 10, 1994.

Viola was a member of the St John’s Lutheran Church in McClusky.

She was a retired school teacher, having spent most of her years of teaching in one-room rural schools teaching several grades at once.

After she married Adolph, they lived in Underwood, North Dakota until they bought a farm northwest of McClusky where they raised their children. They eventually retired and bought a home in Pickardville, North Dakota. They later sold the farm to their daughter, Tammy, and her husband, Jim. Once retired, they traveled, visiting family.