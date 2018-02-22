Walter LaVerne Dorethy (January 2, 1935-February 17, 2018)

Walter LaVerne Dorethy, 83, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on January 2, 1935 in Macomb, Illinois, the son of Walter Leonard Dorethy and Ada Mildred Jarvis.

Mr. Dorethy attended schools in Colchester, Illinois,

He married Doris Ann Gray on April 7, 1954 in Colchester, Illinois.

Mr. Dorethy served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He also served in the Coast Guard, and was in the reserves for one year.

Walter worked as a journeyman electrician for IBEW hiring hall. He sent many men to work all over the state of Wyoming. Mr. Dorethy was the first person to adopt a wild horse in Wyoming. He was an entrepreneur, and owned many businesses with his wife Doris, including, Ole’ Road Corral and the Colchester Rodeo Association in Colchester, Illinois, The Drifters Inn, located in Baggs, Wyoming, and The North Park club in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, flying, horse racing, golf, telling stories and jokes.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Ann Dorethy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son, Craig Arthur Dorethy and wife Grace of Casper, Wyoming, two daughters, Joni Lynne Banta of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Deborah Ann Quam of Idaho Falls, Idaho, one brother, Bud Dorethy and wife Jane of Colchester, Illinois, one sister-in-law, Ginny Dorethy of Augusta, Illinois, eleven grandchildren, Steven, Bryan, Lauren, Bianca, Erica, Amber, Jared, Brooke, Chad, Angie, Matt, 22 great-grandchildren, as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Mr. Dorethy was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Dean Dorethy, Delmar Dorethy, one daughter, Tracy Laverne Smith, two grandsons, Sean Dorethy and Scott Smith,





Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.





The family of Walter Laverne Dorethy respectfully requests donations in his memory are made to Best Home Health and Hospice, 105 Yellow Creek Road, Evanston, Wyoming 82930 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 5807, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com