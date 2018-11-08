Wayne Roger Sims (January 16, 1970-November 7, 2018)

Wayne Roger Sims, 48, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming, he died following a sudden illness.

Mr. Sims was born on January 16, 1970 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Roger Sims and Paula Harris Sims.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Green River High School with the class of 1988.

Mr. Sims was employed by Ciner as a crusher operator from 1989-2018.

His interests included hunting, fishing, being an outdoors man. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and listening to 80’s music. Mr. Sims loved spending time with his family and 3 fur babies, Aynna, Camo and Coco.

Survivors include his parents, Roger and Paula Sims of Green River, Wyoming, father in law, Joe Bernal of Green River, Wyoming, former wife, Jamie Bernal Sims of Green River, Wyoming, one son, Joseph Sims and companion Rochelle Taylor of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter Kayla Sims and companion Shaun Vermillion of Green River, Wyoming, one sister, Rhonda Kincaid and husband Mark of West Valley, Utah, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and two nephews, Kenny Kincaid and Kris Kincaid.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Louis and Emma Sims and maternal grandparents D.A. and Delores Harris and mother in law, Lena Sims.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

The family of Wayne Roger Sims respectfully request donations be made in his memory for his children at Trona Valley Credit Union, 840 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.