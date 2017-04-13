William “Bill” Lewis Valdez (July 23, 1946 – January 30, 2017)

William “Bill” Lewis Valdez, 70, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at his home. A resident of Rock Springs since 1972 and a former resident of East Carbon and Salt Lake City, Utah, Mr. Valdez died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on July 23, 1946 in Durango, Colorado, the son of Jose Antonio and Juanita Candelaria.

Mr. Valdez attended schools in Utah.

He married Doreen Heusler in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1991.

Mr. Valdez was the owner and operator of Performance Auto for many years. He was also in the entertainment business for the past fifty-five years. He was semi-retired for the past few years.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mr. Valdez was a member of the Music Union, Good Guys Car Club, the Sweetwater County Fair Board and City of Rock Springs Recreation Board.

His interests were spending time with family, building custom cars, entertaining and coaching girls softball.

As a talented musician he along with his wife were known for providing their time and helping with many benefits in the community and also with many fundraisers. Playing for the City of Rock Springs, beginning and continuing The Nine Eleven Ceremony, The Fourth of July at Wataha Complex and for Relay for Life in Rock Springs, Wyoming and Pinedale, Wyoming and The Elks Winter Fiesta for High School Seniors for all the years it took place.

Survivors include his wife Doreen Valdez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sons Kelly Valdez and wife Tracy of Salt Lake City, Utah, Kris Valdez of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Kurt Heusler and wife Sasha of Las Vegas, Nevada; two daughters; Lisa Berriochoa and husband Mark of Salt Lake City, Utah, Natalie Nations and husband Eric of Ranchester, Wyoming; one brother Arthur Valdez of Salt Lake City, Utah; one sister; Fran “Gloria” Stanek and husband Bernie of Gilbert, Arizona; eleven grandchildren Anissa Berriochoa, Bailee Berriochoa, Eric Valdez, Audrey Valdez, Addison Nations, Guilliana Nations, Charllse “Chrarlie” Nations, Ryan Heusler, Keaton Heusler, Adam Heusler and Felicia Perry; two great grandsons; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Tony Valdez, Fred Valdez, Rey Valdez and Mike Valdez; five sisters, Alice Gallegos, Ruth Aragon, Gloria Valdez, Cora Valdez, Ernestine Valdez.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 17, 2017 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family of William “Bill” Lewis Valdez respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or at www.myhsc.org., The Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the charity of your choice

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com