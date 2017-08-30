William “Bill” Leisch (February 8, 1945 – August 29, 2017)

William “Bill” Leisch, 72, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at his home surrounded by family. Mr. Leisch died following a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 39 years and former resident of Wisconsin.

Mr. Leisch was born on February 8, 1945 in Lena, Wisconsin, the son of Ralph Leisch and Florella Huncosky Leisch.

He attended schools in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin and was a graduate of the Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1963.

Mr. Leisch married Mary McCarthy in Suring, Wisconsin on August 7, 1965 and they just celebrated fifty-two years of wedded bliss. .

He was employed by Rock Springs Jackson Bus Line as a bus driver for many years. He retired in 2007.

Mr. Leisch was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

His interest included spending time with family especially his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife, two sons: Michael Leisch and wife Val, Steven Leisch and wife Lori both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters Debra Leisch of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kim Mosley and husband James of Borger, Texas, three brothers Vernon Leisch and wife Sandy of Oconto Falls, Wisconsin, Tom Leisch and wife Sandy of Oconto, Wisconsin, Michael Leisch and Penny of Austin, Texas, three sisters; Marilynn Leisch of Oconto, Wisconsin, Karen MacLeish of Chicago, Illinois and Linda Leisch of Austin, Texas, twelve grandchildren, Christopher and wife Hally, Brandon, Jerad, Chezney, Addy, Annelise, Benjamin, Olivia, Dominic, Amelia, Kyle and Kail and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son in law David Gillespie and grandson John Paul Mosley.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church,116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Monday, September 4, 2017 at the church. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to services and on Monday, at the church one hour prior to the rosary.

The family of William “Bill” Leisch respectfully requests be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home