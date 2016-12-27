Yaeko Dean (December 2, 1934 – December 25, 2016)

Yaeko Dean, 82, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, December 25th at her home, surrounded by loved ones. A longtime resident of Green River, Mrs. Dean died following a brief illness.

She was born on December 2, 1934 in Yomitan, Okinawa, the daughter of Shiryu Toma and Kamado Matsuda.

Mrs. Dean attended elementary school in Okinawa and was a WWII survivor.

She married Navy Hospital Corpsman, Clyde Franklin Dean, in Naha, Okinawa, on September 5, 1961. They moved to the United States in 1965, then later moved to Green River in 1974. She was a devoted miltary wife who demonstrated tremendous courage and strength during multiple deployments. Her selflessness and resiliency defined her; her life was centered around her family.

She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids; she especially enjoyed cooking meals for them and attending their activities. She cherished companionship with her late poodle, Hanako. She liked playing bingo, sewing and watching WWE on TV.

Survivors include her four children, Lina Erdmann and husband, Larry, of Las Vegas, NV, Jim Dean and wife, Chris, Gary Dean, and Naomi Trumble and husband, Toby, all of Green River; seven grandchildren, Cammie, Larry Jr., Yurika, Ashlee, Kasey, Tyler and Tanner; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank, her parents, and brother.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 350 Mansface, Green River, Wyoming. A viewing will take place one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.