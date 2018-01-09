Yvonne Adele Larson (August 13, 1941-January 7, 2018)

Yvonne Adele Larson, 76, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Sweetwater County for 41 years and a former resident of Idaho and Washington.

Mrs. Larson was born on August 13, 1941, in Dickinson, North Dakota, the daughter of John Anheluk and Olga Dolyniuk.

She was a 1959 graduate of the Kiona Benton High School in Benton City, Washington. Mrs. Larson also attended Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington. After college, she worked in the Pasco, Washington Library System.

Mrs. Larson married LJ Larson on July 21, 1971, in Orofino, Idaho, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 1995, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She worked as a waitress for Country Kitchen, the Kasbah, Silver Dollar Restaurant, and the Renegade. In later years she worked as a librarian at White Mountain Library.

Mrs. Larson enjoyed playing cards, scrapbooking memories of family and friends, ceramics, and collecting recipes.

She was a member of Young at Hearts Senior Center and the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include two daughters, Teresa “Teri” Hansen and husband Dan of Green River, Wyoming, Pamela Lann and husband Richard of Willoughby, Ohio, two sons, Gregory R. Stricklin and wife Margene of Kennewick, Washington, Bryon Larson and wife Cristi of Albuquerque, New Mexico, six grandchildren, Kathryn Lann, Clare Lann of Willoughby, Ohio, Adisen Hansen, Evin Hansen of Green River, Wyoming, Preslee Larson, Landon Larson of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mrs. Larson was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis Larson, and one brother, Robert Anheluk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 12, 2018, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Weippe Cemetery, Weippe, Idaho 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 15, 2018. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday at the church. Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the rosary and on Friday at the church one hour prior to services.