Farson-Eden Looks Towards Undefeated Season In Semi-Final Round Of 6-Man Playoffs Tomorrow

The (#1W) Farson-Eden Football team will be back at home for the final week of the 6-man playoffs this week when they play host to the (#3W) Little Snake River Rattlers. The Pronghorns look to keep their undefeated season record intact.

The Pronghorns head into Friday’s game coming off a huge 90-22 victory over Hulett last week in the first week of post-season play. The Rattlers head to Farson-Eden coming off a 71-18 victory last week over Kaycee (#2E).

The Pronghorns finished the regular season 8-0 and 1-0 in post season play and look to carry their momentum into the playoffs.

Game time is set for 2 pm at Farson-Eden High School. A tailgate party, sponsored by the Farson-Eden Booster Club and parents, will be held in the parking lot near the stadium an hour before the game. Donations will be accepted.