Farson-Eden Pronghorns Look To Continue Undefeated Season At St. Stephens Friday

The Farson-Eden Football team will be on the road for the final week of the regular season this week when they travel northeast to St. Stephens take on the St. Stephens Eagles. The Pronghorns look to keep their undefeated regular season record intact as they head into St. Stephens.

The Pronghorns head into St. Stephens coming off a six point, 47-41 last minute victory over Burlington, while the Eagles are coming in off 58-28 loss last week against Riverside. The Pronghorns are 7-0 on the season and look to make it eight straight regular season wins. The Eagles are 2-5.

The Pronghorns head into St. Stephens the Number One seed in the 6-Man West. Win or lose, the Pronghorns will remain the Number One seed. St. Stephens has already been eliminated from post season play.

The game time is set for a tentative time of 1 pm in St. Stephens.