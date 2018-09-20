Farson-Eden Pronghorns Travel to Play the Riverside Rebels Tomorrow

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns Football team will be on the road again this Friday as they travel to Riverside to play the Rebels.

The Pronghorns head into Friday’s game coming off a huge road victory last week against the Dubois Rams. The Rebels go into Friday’s matchup against the Pronghorns coming off a loss last week to Saratoga.

The Pronghorns are leading the state in rushing averaging 432.3 yards per game with an average of 56 yards passing per game.

Senior Clancy Gines leads the team and sits eighth in the state currently in rushing yards with a total of 137.3 yards per game followed by Senior Lain Mitchelson who sits fifth in the state with 121.3 yards per game.

Game time is set for 5 p.m.