Farson-Eden To Play Burlington For State Title Tomorrow

The Farson-Eden Football team will be in Laramie tomorrow, Friday, November 9th, for the final week of the 6-man season this week when they play the Burlington Huskies for the State Title. The Pronghorns look to finish out their season undefeated.

The Pronghorns head into Friday’s game coming off a 62-19 victory over the Rattlers of Little Snake River last week in the final week of the playoff season. The Huskies head to Laramie coming off a 58-18 victory last week over Meeteetse.

The Pronghorns finished the regular season 8-0 and 2-0 in post season playoff games and look to carry their momentum into the State Finals.

Game time is set for 12 pm at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming Campus.