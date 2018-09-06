High School Rodeo Contestants to Compete in Lander This Weekend

High School rodeo athletes from around the state as well as students from Montana, Nebraska, Colorado, and Utah will make their way to Lander this weekend to take part in the Lander High School Rodeo sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association.

Among the traditional High School events in rodeo, there will be three additional events which include Pole Bending, Girls Breakaway Roping, and Goat Tying along with Cutting and Reined Cow Horse.

For more information visit the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association website here.

Current Standings For Area Contestants

Bareback Riding

1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY.

Barrel Racing

1. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY.

Breakaway Roping

17. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY.

Bull Riding

1. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY.

3. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY.

Girls Cutting

2. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY.

Goat Tying

3. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY.

7. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY.

13. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY.

Pole Bending

1. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY.

10. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY.

Team Roping

18. Carsten Hughes Manila, UT.

22. Jade Espenscheid Big Piney, WY.

31. Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY.

34. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY.