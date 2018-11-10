Mountain View Buffalos Look To Defend State Title Today

The Mountain View Football team will be in Laramie today, November 10th, for the final game of the 2A season this week when they play the Buffalo Bison for the State Title. The Buffalos look to finish out their season 10-1.

The Buffalos head into today’s game coming off a 33-21 victory over the Herders of Glenrock last week in the final game of the playoff season. The Bison head to Laramie coming off a 50-7 victory last week over Wheatland.

The Buffalos finished the regular season 7-1 and 2-0 in post season playoff games and look to carry their momentum into the State Finals.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming Campus.