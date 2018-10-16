Rock Springs Tigers at Home For Final Regular Season Game

The Rock Springs Tigers Football team will be at home for the final week of the regular season this week when they play host to Mustangs of Natrona County. The Tigers look to the win in their final regular season game and higher seeding in the pre-season.

The Tigers head into Friday’s game against the Mustangs coming off a 24-16 loss last week to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, while the Mustangs are coming in off Huge 51-14 win last week against the Cheyenne Central Indians. The Tigers are 3-5 on the season. The Mustangs are 7-1.

The game time is set for 6 pm and will be broadcast live on WyoRadio’s KMRZ 106.7 with the Tiger pre-game show at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on Wyo4News Facebook page as well.