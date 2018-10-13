Rock Springs Tigers Downed By Cheyenne East

The Rock Springs Tigers Football team came out with the early lead in last nights 24-16 loss to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds.

The Tigers scored in the first few minutes of play off a ten yard touchdown run from Junior Favor Okere. The Tigers then added two additional points with the successful two-point conversion run in by Okere.

The Tigers would go scoreless until the second half of the game when, with 33 seconds left to play in the game, Junior Quarterback Justus Reese would connect for a 25 touchdown pass with Okere. Reese added an additional two-points to the board with a Quarterback Keeper.

The Tigers will be at home again next Friday as they play host to the number one Natrona County Mustangs. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the Tiger pre-game show at 5:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s kmrz 106.7, streamed live on 106kmrz.com, or viewed live on Wyo4News Facebook page.