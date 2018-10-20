Rock Springs Tigers Struggle In Final Regular Season Game

The Rock Springs Tigers Football team was unable to hold off the tough offense and defense of the #3 Natrona County Mustangs last night in their final home game of the regular season.

The Tigers went scoreless in the first half and finally added points to the board in the third quarter. With 2:59 left in the third quarter when Junior Landon Toth ran for a two-yard touchdown. The Tigers were unable to capitalize on the two-point conversion.

The Tigers would go scoreless the remainder of the third quarter, and with 4:15 left in the fourth, senior Lewis Atkinson ran for a three-yard touchdown. The Tigers were able to follow the touchdown up with a successful two-point conversion.