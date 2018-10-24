Tigers Enter Playoffs With Trip to Sheridan Friday

The Rock Springs Tigers Football team will be on the road for the first week of the post-season this week when they travel northeast to Sheridan to take on the Broncs. The Tigers will be looking to stay alive in post-season game play by bringing home a win.

The Tigers head into Friday’s game against the Broncs coming off a 49-14 loss last week to the Natrona County Mustangs, while the Broncs are coming in off a huge 41-15 win last week against the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds. The Tigers head into post-season play 3-6 on the season. The Mustangs are 7-2.

The game time is set for 6 pm and will be broadcast live on WyoRadio’s KMRZ 106.7 with the Tiger pre-game show at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on Wyo4News Facebook page as well.