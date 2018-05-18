Wolves and Lady Tigers Advance; Tigers Eliminated

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green River Wolves will advance to the final round of the state 4A Soccer Tournament tomorrow.

The Lady Tigers will take on the Jackson Lady Broncs for the consolation championship tomorrow at 1 p.m. after their 1-0 victory over the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans.

The Green River Wolves fell 2-1 to Cheyenne Central and will take the field against the Laramie Plainsmen tomorrow at 3 p.m. for the 3rd place spot at the state 4A soccer tournament.

The Rock Springs Tigers were eliminated from tournament play after a 3-2 shootout loss to Thunder Basin.