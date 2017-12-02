WWCC Athletics Schedule: December 4-9, 2017

Men’s Basketball

WWCC will travel to Twin Falls, Idaho to participate in the College Of Southern Idaho Classic

12/1 WWCC VS Impact Academy

12/2 WWCC VS College Of Southern Idaho

Women’s Basketball

WWCC will travel to the Riverton to participate in the Central Wyoming Invitational

12/1 WWCC VS Eastern Wyoming College

12/2 WWCC VS Utah Elite

Wrestling

WWCC is on a bye week this week after the Cliff Keen Invitational last week in Las Vegas