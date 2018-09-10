Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 10, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
