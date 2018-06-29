Afternoon Weather Forecast: June 29, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.