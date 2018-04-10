April 10th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – A chance of rain showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 48.