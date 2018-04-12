April 12th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 40. Windy, with a west wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a north northwest wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Isolated snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy.

Tuesday A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Windy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49.