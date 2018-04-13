April 13th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.