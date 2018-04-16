April 16: Updated Sweetwater County Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south southwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a south southwest wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday A chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59.