April 17: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 17 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
