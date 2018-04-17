April 17: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 17 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.