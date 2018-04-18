April 18, 20178: Updated Sweetwater County Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 20 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.