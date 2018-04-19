April 19, 2018: Updated Sweetwater County Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east northeast 21 to 26 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.